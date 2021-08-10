Watch: This is how the viral Emirates ad on top of Burj Khalifa was shot

You must have seen the new Emirates Airlines ad that’s making quite a loud noise among consumers. In the video, a flight attendant is standing on top of the iconic Dubai building Burj Khalifa and keeps shuffling placards with various messages. After the last placard, the camera zooms out and we see the person standing on top of the world’s tallest building. Trust us, this is a super-thrilling and heart-stopping moment.

Now, the airlines has released another video demonstrating how the video was shot. In the making video, the flight attendant cheekily says ‘hi mom, I am on top of the world,’ but before you could poke fun at her, you literally find her on top of the world that is the tip of Burj Khalifa.

The crew went atop the building only after extensively planning for it. They took the height and balance test, and the model was mentally prepared for the heroic act. All the safety protocols were ensured and then only she was taken to the top.

Here is the making video:

Emirates is one of the most luxurious airlines in the world and is known for its hospitality and food.