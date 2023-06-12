WATCH: US Teen Miraculously Survives Coming Under Wheels After Death-Defying Stunt

NEW DELHI: A video showing a teenager escaping unhurt after performing a death-defying stunt on a busy road in the United States has been doing the rounds on Twitter. The video shows two crazy teens - one of them who actually performs the stunt - prostrating before a goods truck coming at a high speed from the opposite direction.

The video, which is surely not meant for the faint-hearted, shows the teen escaping unhurt after the heavy-duty truck literally runs over him. However, just a second later, another high-speed truck approaches him and, this time, the teen quickly crawls sideways and survives. At the end of the video, the teen runs to the other guy waiting at the side of the road and gives him a high-five.

The undated video was posted by a Twitter handle that goes by the name of @1secB4disaster (1 second before disaster).

The 26-second-long video has garnered around 519.8 thousand views since it was first posted on May 14, 2023. The extremely dangerous stunt performed by the unidentified teen gave goosebumps to those who watch it for the first time, with someone of them questioning the madness behind such acts while others called it “fake” and “staged.”

Some even hailed the crazy teen who took the busy road to a whole new level, However, some said the guy would sure be squashed like a bug.