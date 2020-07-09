Watch: Viral video of a monkey wearing face mask has left the internet in splits

New Delhi: A monkey has left the internet in splits. Yes, a monkey and you'll be amused too after you see the video. People can relate to it more owing to the current situation of coronavirus pandemic when wearing a face mask is the new normal. The video we are talking about has a monkey wearing a face mask and walking in full swag! It was shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter recently and the animal's antics have will bring a smile on your face.

It shows the monkey holding a piece of cloth and later wraps it around his face and neck. He then walks with the cloth covering his face like no one's watching.

"After seeing head scarfs being used as a face mask," Susanta Nanda captioned the video. (PS: Don't miss how he swung the scarf).

Watch the viral video here:

After seeing head scarfs being used as face mask pic.twitter.com/86YkiV0UHc — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 7, 2020

The clip has garnered over 32,000 views and various hilarious comments. "The way he/she swung that scarf; that was full Mithun Chakraborty," a user wrote and said, "Funny...the monkey swung the scarf like a pro."

Isn't is a hilarious video?