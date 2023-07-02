Watch: Woman Proposes Boyfriend At Kedarnath Temple In Viral Video, Internet Reacts

The Internet has seen multiple unique proposals that at times have been a source of surprise to the audience. Adding to the list, a new video is circulating on the internet showing a woman proposing her partner in front of the holy Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand India. The video of the couple in bright Yellow coloured cloth is now attracting a lot of attention online and has gone viral on social media platforms.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Ravisutanjani with the caption saying, "One of the Reasons why Smartphones should be Banned from All Leading Temples & Shrines Just a Basic Phone within 20 KMs from the Main Temple, Eliminates Unnecessary Crowd."

Also read: Watch: Old Electric Engine Pulls Vande Bharat Express Train In Viral Video, Indian Railways Reacts



cre Trending Stories

The video begins by showing the man deeply involved in prayer and who isn't prepared for the surprise that is going to his way. Using the opportunity, the young woman suddenly gets down on one knee and proposes, surprising her lover and filling her with love and joy. Based on the video, he is overwhelmed by the unexpected proposal eventually breaks down in tears. The camera records this touching scenario as the couple holds one other firmly and enjoys the moment.

One of the Reasons why Smartphones should be Banned from All Leading Temples & Shrines



Just a Basic Phone within 20 KMs from the Main Temple, Eliminates Unnecessary Crowd



PS - I’m writing this from Kedarnath



pic.twitter.com/FQVxMAUEFm — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) July 1, 2023

The whole series of incidents unfolded right in front of the Kedarnath Temple which is a revered location frequented by many pilgrims each year due to its profound religious importance. However, it is important to keep in mind that visitors can only enter the temple from April to November due to the harsh weather conditions present in the area.

The video with the holy site in its backdrop has erupted a wave of reactions on the social media platform. Many social media users criticized the duo and found the act disrespectful. One of the social media users commented on the post saying, "We ourself make the mockery of our Temples." While another user said, "Mandirs are abodes of Bhagwan Shri and spiritual places.These are not parks or tourist places. Such acts & Phones must be banned at all such places. There should be no such sacrileges or Beadbi. Why are Hindus not respecting their own Dharma? Degradation of the value system."

Meanwhile, other faction of social media users supported the couple. Expressing the thought one of the netizens said, "Upon careful consideration, I fail to find any wrongdoing in this video. While it may be valid to restrict smartphones within temple premises, this particular instance does not warrant such concerns."