WATCH: Woman Thrown Away By Priest, Youth Thrashed Amid Chaos At Baba Bageshwar Dham’s ‘Divya Darbar’ In Greater Noida

NEW DELHI: A video showing clashes between the organisers and the devotes of the Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar while he was holding a Divya Darbar (congregation) in Greater Noida has surfaced on social media. The video shows some alleged supporters of Baba Bageshwar indulging in hooliganism, beating youth and a priest misbehaving with a woman devotee who had come to attend the Divya Darbar being held in Greater Noida.

According to several eye-witnesses, Baba Bageshwar Dham Sarkar’s bouncers allegedly trashed a young man, and in another incident, a priest was seen throwing away a woman devotee who had come to file her application in the divine court. Ironically, all this happened in the presence of Baba Bageshwar and several policemen who were present as part of security but did nothing to stop those indulging in hooliganism.

WATCH VIDEO: (Warning: This Video May Contain Graphic Or Violent Content)

According to reports, hundreds of devotees who had come to attend Baba Bageshwar’s divine court were reportedly upset with the sheer negligence and mismanagement by the organisers of the Divya Darbar. A verbal spat erupted between the organisers and the devotees over the poor arrangement of water, lack of coolers, and distribution of passes to more than the capacity of the pandal.

The situation turned worse as several bouncers of Baba Bageshwar Dham thrashed devotees in a bid to control them

For the unversed, Baba Dhirendra Shastri’s Divya Darbar was organised on July 9 in Greater Noida with Kalash Yatra. From July 10 to July 14 arrangements for a recital of "Shri Bhagavad Katha" was made in Greater Noida's Jaitpur village's 200-acre land area.

However, the chaotic situation was seen in the pandal around 1 PM on July 12 when an estimated gathering of more than 4 lakh devotees led to a stampede-like situation. According to reports, several elderly citizens, women, children, and others were injured and fell unconscious. Sensing the situation, the policemen deployed on security duty swung into action and stopped devotees from entering the venue during which several people were severely injured. They were rushed to GIMS (Greater Noida Institute of Medical Sciences) hospital in Greater Noida.

Due to overcrowding and unbearable heat, many devotees quickly left the venue. Several other devotees who were these shared similar experiences about the commotion at Baba Bageshwar’s Divya Darbar event on July 12.

However, the police and the organisers of Baba Bageshwar Dham’s Divya Darbar categorically denied of a commotion and alleged hooliganism during the event.