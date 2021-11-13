हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Watch: Woman uses chappal to scare off crocodile, Twitter reacts

The clip, which was posted by former NBA player Rex Chapman on Twitter, features a woman using the 'flip-flop technique' with a chappal to fighten a crocodile off. 

Watch: Woman uses chappal to scare off crocodile, Twitter reacts
(Photo credit: Twitter/@RexChapman)

Over the years, we have witnessed chappals being used as a great weapon by moms to set their children on the right path in almost all Indian households, but who knew chappals would work wonders on brutal reptiles too. 

In a video that went viral on social media recently, something similar seems to be happening. The clip, which was posted by former NBA player Rex Chapman on Twitter, features a woman using 'flip flop technique' with a chappal to scare a crocodile off. 

In the video, the woman can be seen walking on a beach along with her dog. As the woman moves forward, two crocodiles can be seen approaching them near the bank. However, as soon as the reptile approaches the bank, the woman takes off her slipper from her foot and waves it at the reptile. 

And to our surprise, it works!! the monstrous reptile pauses stares at the woman and speeds away from the puppy. Someone behind the camera, presumably the person capturing the video can be heard cheering out loud.

If you are equally surprised by the act as we are, watch the video for yourself. Here it is

 The video might not have been a new one but it was shared by the NBA star recently, and immediately, it went viral on the microblogging site and received 'crazy' reactions. While some people praised the woman's courage, others pointed out her love for her pet dog. 

Meanwhile, Tweeple started sharing their own experiences of being threatened with slippers and sparked some hilarious memes and jokes online. Catch some here!

