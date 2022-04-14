WATER MONSTER spotted lurking into river in North America- WATCH viral video

New Delhi: Till now you have seen and heard of water monsters in animated movies, cartoons and kids’ stories collections but what if we tell you a water monster does exist in real and has been spotted and seen by the human eye? We knew you won't believe it, but we have got proof.

A video has gone viral on social media in which a sturgeon big enough to be mistaken as a monster can be seen taking a swipe in the waters. The internet is now calling it a Loch Ness Monster.

It’s huge, watch the monster’s video here!

The video, which was shot in North America, shows a giant sturgeon swimming in a river and its physique has left people stunned. So much so that people are convinced it’s a water monster.

The now-viral video clip has so far received 3.8 million views and over 122 thousand likes.

It is believed that this specie belongs to the Beluga sturgeon and the white sturgeon of Canada. The entire length of the prehistoric fish is hard to fathom as it slowly recedes from the viewer. However, a sturgeon that size is quite possibly 100 years old.

It is believed that sturgeons can live longer than 100 years and weigh several-hundred kgs.

“Remember a scientist on the radio years ago with the theory that one of these guys was the Loch Ness Monster, wrote one Twitter user.

“This is from my home province, British Columbia! The sturgeon we have there in the Fraser River and other rivers are absolutely massive units!” shared another.

