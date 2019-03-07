We can make history: T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar rakes up nationalist fervor in war against PewDiePie on YouTube

“We can make India win,” T-Series Chairman and Managing Director Bhushan Kumar launched in nationalistic rhetoric, calling on more people to subscribe to his music label's YouTube channel.

T-Series has been locked in an online battle with Swedish gamer Felix Kjellberg's channel PewDiePie for the most followed on video hosting platform YouTube.

In this battle that has waged for eons now, T-Series briefly overtook PewDiePie for about eight minutes on February 22.

“We’re on the brink of becoming the world’s biggest @YouTube channel. We can make history. We can make India win. Subscribe to @TSeries #BharatWinsYouTube,” tweeted the 41-year-old producer.

In the accompanying video message, he asks all Indians to make T-Series the number one YouTube channel in the world. "There is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World`s No.1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr. Gulshan Kumar`s dream forward, I started this channel. Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It`s a historic moment for all of us. So let`s come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud," he said.

Kumar took control of the company in 1997 after the death of his father Gulshan Kumar – the founder of T-Series. Gulshan Kumar's assassination by the Mumbai underworld syndicate D-Company grabbed the headlines and prime TV news slots back in the day.

The message was soon shared by top Indian artists on Twitter.

“Brilliant accomplishment, feel proud to be collaborating with @TSeries for the past 20 years. Congratulations in advance!” wrote popular Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann.

Hashtag #BharatWinsYouTube became a top trending topic on Twitter India.

The battle for YouTube supremacy between T-Series and PewDiePie, which has been the most subscribed YouTube channel for the last six years, has been garnering a lot of attention on social media.