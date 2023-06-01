Wedding Guests Go Wild As Ravindra Jadeja’s Heroics Lead CSK To 5th IPL Title: WATCH

In the vibrant world of Indian weddings, love, laughter, and joy fill the air. But amid the traditional rituals and mouth-watering feasts, a captivating twist unfolded recently, stealing the spotlight from the bride and groom. It’s a tale that combines the fervour of matrimony with the pulse-pounding drama of cricket.

Picture this: A wedding venue adorned with flowers and shimmering decorations. The atmosphere buzzes with anticipation, not just for the exchange of vows, but for a clash of titans on a different stage altogether—the Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Yes, you heard it right! The exhilaration of the IPL had seeped into the very heart of this joyous celebration.

The guests found themselves irresistibly drawn to a big screen where the match was on. The rain delays only added an extra layer of suspense, intensifying the fervent anticipation that gripped the gathering.

A video shared by an Instagram user named Raj Yadav shows a group of guests, their eyes locked on the screen. Their cheers reverberated through the venue as Ravindra Jadeja hit s last-ball boundary to propel CSK to its fifth title.

Though the bride and groom were nowhere to be seen, the merrymakers remained blissfully unconcerned, with their eyes glued to the TV screen.

Watch:

Responding to the video, many social media users shared their reactions in the comment section. Many also dropped laughing emojis.

A user wrote, “Saadi jaye bhad me ham to match dekhenge (We don't care about the marriage, we'll watch the match)", while another one commented, "Priorities" with a laughing emoji.

"He has the courage to put this in his wedding," a third user commented, while a fourth one wrote, "Not even a wedding event can be compared to a cricket match."

Notably, a similar video went viral back in 2019 from a wedding where the guests were seen enjoying an IPL match on a large screen inside the venue.

CSK lifts IPL 2023 trophy

In a thrilling finale of IPL 2023, CSK emerged victorious, etching their name in cricket history. Battling against the defending champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), CSK displayed unwavering determination as they chased down a formidable target with five wickets to spare. The match reached its crescendo in the final over, with the masterful Ravindra Jadeja sealing the deal with a sensational last-ball finish.