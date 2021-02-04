हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal

West Bengal couple designs wedding food menu on Aadhaar card, pics go viral

A West Bengal couple created social media buzz with a unique wedding card menu which was designed like an Aadhaar card. The picture of it was first posted on Facebook and since then it has been widely across all social media platforms.

West Bengal couple designs wedding food menu on Aadhaar card, pics go viral
File photo

New Delhi: A couple from Bengal created social media flutter and left their wedding guests in awe with a unique twist to their menu card which was designed like an Aadhaar card. 

The picture was first posted on Facebook and since then it has been widely across all social media platforms. While speaking to India.com, Gogol Saha the groom and Subarna Das the bride, said that they were quite excited to see the buzz created by their wedding menu card

Saha credited his wife for the idea, he said, “It was my wife Subarna’s thought, and as we both support ‘Digital India’ what could have been a better way to show support than this?”

Further, he said that their guests were surprised to see the menu card and some joked if they needed an Aadhaar card to even attend weddings these days. “Many even asked me if I left my Aadhaar card on the dining table, and this was extremely funny,” added Saha.

The couple got married on February 1 (Monday) and both are residents of Kolkata's Rajarhat area.

