West Bengal couple designs wedding food menu on Aadhaar card, pics go viral

New Delhi: A couple from Bengal created social media flutter and left their wedding guests in awe with a unique twist to their menu card which was designed like an Aadhaar card.

The picture was first posted on Facebook and since then it has been widely across all social media platforms. While speaking to India.com, Gogol Saha the groom and Subarna Das the bride, said that they were quite excited to see the buzz created by their wedding menu card.

Saha credited his wife for the idea, he said, “It was my wife Subarna’s thought, and as we both support ‘Digital India’ what could have been a better way to show support than this?”

Further, he said that their guests were surprised to see the menu card and some joked if they needed an Aadhaar card to even attend weddings these days. “Many even asked me if I left my Aadhaar card on the dining table, and this was extremely funny,” added Saha.

The couple got married on February 1 (Monday) and both are residents of Kolkata's Rajarhat area.

