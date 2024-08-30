What’s Behind the “Very Demure, Very Mindful” Trend and Why It’s Buzzing Everywhere?

In early August, Beauty Influencer Jools Lebron shared a TikTok video offering tips on maintaining a demure appearance at work, using the now-viral phrase “very demure, very mindful, very cutesy” to describe how to approach makeup and fashion in professional settings. The video quickly became an internet sensation.

"You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure. Very mindful. I don’t come to work with a green-cut crease. I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work. You see how I look very presentable? The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job," Lebron explained in her famous tiktok video.

Traditionally, the term "demure" describes someone—typically a woman—who is modest, shy, and polite. However, when asked to define "demure" in her own words, Jools told CBS Mornings, "Your demure is what it means to you. It’s about being mindful and considerate of those around you, as well as how you present yourself to the world."

The trend has evolved into a viral phenomenon, with users creating memes and applying the phrase to humorous and relatable situations. It's become a lighthearted way for people to practice mindfulness and self-awareness without taking themselves too seriously.

Jools’ 38-second video went viral, racking millions of views and turning her into an internet sensation, leading to various brand opportunities.

Reflecting on her sudden rise to fame, Jools shared, “One day, I was working as a cashier and making videos on my breaks. Now, I’m traveling across countries to host events and support my transition. TikTok has truly changed my life.”