What's Behind the 'Chin Tapak Dam Dam' Craze?

"Chin Tapak Dam Dam" is not just a phrase; it’s become an emotion for social media users. This trend grabs a collective attention which brings globally people together.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 02:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
If you are also obsessed with social media, then you must also be obsessed with the unique trend that is following it. I am sure now you all must be wondering what trend I am talking about. Here I am talking about the trend which is on everyone's lips right now- "Chin Tapak Dam Dam".

"Chin Tapak Dam Dam" is a phrase or dialogue from the popular cartoon show ‘Chota Bheem’ which has been trending now a days. Not just chota bheem fans but various social media users fall in love with this phrase. They used it as a meme template or created a hilarious content on social media.

What is actually the “Chin Tapak Dam Dam” Trend?

“Chin Tapak Dam Dam” is a phrase which is uttered by ‘Takia’, who performed the character of villain in ‘Chota Bheem’ show. Whenever Takia displays his magical powers, he used this phrase. We can say that it is his signature catchphrase.

When this phrase did come in trend?

The phrase “Chin Tapak Dam Dam” is started trending recently. Its comeback began when a fan revisited the 47th episode of season 4, "Chhota Bheem - Old Enemies”.

Impact of this trend on Social media platforms:

This trending phrase gain a huge popularity on social media platforms whether we talk about Instagram reels, Tweet and Youtube videos, all platforms are filled with “Chin Tapak Dam Dam” phrase. Some people used this phrase as a ringtone or notification sound too. Everybody is showing their creativity through this unique and catchy trend. 

