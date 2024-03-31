New Delhi: Social media platforms like Reddit have become popular spaces for individuals to share their workplace experiences, both good and bad. Recently, a Reddit user recounted a surprising interaction with their boss moments after being laid off from their job. The post quickly gained traction.

What Was The Post?

In a post titled "'Why aren't you going on holiday???' Mindblowing Conversation with Boss," a Reddit user detailed their experience of being fired by their boss, followed by a light-hearted conversation.

The user described how their boss, after delivering the news of their termination, casually mentioned their upcoming holiday plans and inquired about the user's vacation plans.

Confusion On Boss Remarks

The Reddit user expressed their bewilderment at the boss's response, considering the circumstances. Despite being informed of their impending job loss, the boss encouraged the user to take a vacation to relax and spend time with their family. The user couldn't decipher whether the boss's remarks were genuine concern or mockery.

Reaction On Social Media

The Reddit post quickly garnered attention, accumulating over 2,100 upvotes within a day.

Comment

byu/Little_Emergency_418 from discussion

inantiwork

Comment

byu/Little_Emergency_418 from discussion

inantiwork

Comment

byu/Little_Emergency_418 from discussion

inantiwork

Comment

byu/Little_Emergency_418 from discussion

inantiwork

Comment

byu/Little_Emergency_418 from discussion

inantiwork

Comment

byu/Little_Emergency_418 from discussion

inantiwork