Viral Post: In a rather unusual incident, a 39-year-old woman allegedly shared a unique 'shopping list' for her future husband on social media, capturing widespread attention. She is not just searching for love, but also has specific financial and lifestyle expectations for her prospective partner. Her requirements include a 3BHK flat and an annual salary of at least ₹30 lakh.

The woman, who is divorced and currently earns ₹1.3 lakh per year, detailed her conditions in a post that has since gone viral. She made it clear that her future husband must be financially well-off, demanding that he earns a minimum of ₹30 lakh annually. If he lives abroad, the salary expectation increases to $96,000 (around ₹80 lakh).

She is particularly keen on finding a partner who is based in India, the U.S., or Europe, and one who enjoys traveling and staying in five-star hotels. The woman loves to travel herself and hopes to find a partner who will share this lifestyle.

In her post, she also highlighted that her new home must be free from interference from in-laws. This bold set of requirements has left social media users both surprised and intrigued.

The viral post has sparked a debate online, with many commenting on her specific demands, while others supported her right to set her own criteria for a life partner.