New Delhi: An Australian woman has come forward with her bizarre love story about meeting her 'soulmate' whilst she was married with kids but was ultimately shot down by the person she had pegged for the love of her life. Amanda Trenfield wrote about her peculiar love story in her new book 'When A Soulmate Says No'.

Trenfield, a mother of two, revealed that she had crossed paths with her soulmate when she decided to go on an event conference in Margaret River with her husband to spend quality time together. Interestingly, she instantly fell for another man.

In an excerpt from her book published by The Sydney Morning Herald, she wrote, "As I settled into my seat, I looked up and immediately lost my breath. When our eyes met there was an instant familiarity that ran deeper than water-cooler chat. These eyes had locked before. Twelve years earlier. His name was Jason. I hadn’t forgotten."

Later, she described how quickly she fell head over heels in love with 'Jason'.

"Over the course of the evening, my attraction to Jason developed. I soon became aware of his every breath and I unconsciously mirrored his pace. I caught myself, embarrassingly, looking at his chest through his slim-fitted white evening shirt. Yes, he had a fit, toned and attractive body, but was it his chest I was drawn to?", the excerpt read.

Amenda revealed that in less than a month after meeting Jason she ended her 14-year relationship with her husband to be with him. However, Jason ended up rejecting her, giving birth to her deeply personal memoir.