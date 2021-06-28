Woman falls on ground as chair breaks in live meeting with CEO, recorded video goes viral - WATCH

The internet is filled with thousands of videos where zoom meetings have failed miserably. The epic tradition continues, we have yet another video where a woman from US's California falls down from her chair during an online meeting.

Charlotte Kozinets works as a sales associate at a furniture company. She was interacting with her colleagues including the CEO of the company. She started speaking in the meeting and it was then that the hilarious incident happened. As Charlotte was talking to her colleagues, her chair broke and she fell down on the ground. This was indeed a funny moment for all and everyone started giggling.

Charlotte took it in a positive spirit and she joined the laughter club. Her colleagues expressed their concern and asked if she was alright. Instead, Charlotte asked in a witty manner if the call was being recorded. And one of her colleagues answered, “I desperately hope so… yeah, it's recorded”. Charlotte then switched off the live camera as she went looking for another chair, but forgot to mute the microphone. The video then recorded her amusing reactions and her peers couldn’t help but explode in hard laughter.

Charlotte has shared this entire clip on her Instagram handle. And in no time it went viral on the social media platform. The post is attracting people’s amusing reactions. So far, the clip has received over 1 lakh likes and 53,000+ comments.

