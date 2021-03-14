हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Non-veg pizza delivered instead of vegetarian, woman seeks Rs 1 crore compensation

A woman from Ghaziabad has moved the consumer court demanding Rs 1 crore in compensation over a mistake wherein a pizza with non-vegetarian toppings was served to her instead of the one with vegetarian toppings as she had ordered.

New Delhi: A woman from Ghaziabad has moved the consumer court demanding Rs 1 crore in compensation over a mistake wherein a pizza with non-vegetarian toppings was served to her instead of the one with vegetarian toppings as she had ordered.

The woman identified as Deepali Tyagi filed a petition claiming that an American restaurant serving pizza messed up the order thus forcing her to undergo taxing rituals to undo the “damage”, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Tyagi claimed she is a pure vegetarian because of her "religious beliefs, own conscience, and unknown to her she ended up taking a bite of the meat pizza.

The incident happened on March 21, 2019, Tyagi had placed an order for a vegetarian pizza for herself and family on Holi festival during the day. She stated the pizza was delivered late and when she took a bite of the pizza she realized that there was pieces of meat instead of mushroom,

Her lawyer Farhat Warsi told the consumer court that Tyagi immediately called customer care and raised a complaint on their gross negligence of delivering a pizza "non-veg pizza in a house of pure vegetarians”.

A few days later, a manager from the pizza outlet called up and promised to serve pizzas to the whole family of the complainant for free.

However, the complainant was not satisfied and said that it is not a case of simple error as the her religious beliefs and practices had taken a hit and the incident caused her mental agony.

She stated that she will undergo "several long and expensive rituals", which will cost her lakhs of rupees.

