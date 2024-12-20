Advertisement
WOMEN LEFT DEAD NEWBORN BABY IN GAS STATION

Woman Sentenced To 4 Years For Leaving Dead Newborn Baby Girl In Gas Station Restroom; Watch Video

A police statement indicated that surveillance and evidence showed an unidentified Hispanic woman entering the restroom and leaving about 15 minutes later. Hours later, a customer discovered the baby and alerted authorities.

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2024, 10:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Woman Sentenced To 4 Years For Leaving Dead Newborn Baby Girl In Gas Station Restroom; Watch Video Image credit: X

A woman accused of abandoning her deceased baby girl in a gas station restroom in Texas has been sentenced to four years in prison, as per court records.

According to reports, Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez, 27, received her sentence on Monday, more than 18 months after authorities reported the incident, which occurred in Houston on the morning of April 2, 2023.

Zavala Lopez had previously admitted guilt to a charge of tampering with evidence — specifically a human corpse — according to court documents. She was also credited with serving 489 days in custody.

Officials stated that paramedics discovered the infant deceased in a restroom toilet. Initial attempts to provide medical aid revealed the baby had been dead for several hours.

A police statement indicated that surveillance and evidence showed an unidentified Hispanic woman entering the restroom and leaving about 15 minutes later. Hours later, a customer discovered the baby and alerted authorities by calling 9-1-1, reportedly.

