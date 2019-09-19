Woman shocked to find giant boa constrictor slithering around neighbourhood

New Delhi: A woman is Brecksville found a 7-foot boa contstrictor (snake) slithering around in her neighbourhood on Monday afternoon. A picture of the giant reptile has been posted by a non-profit reptile rescue of the area with the caption, "Typical Monday. Boa on the loose in Brecksville."

News5cleveland reports that the woman called up the Brecksville Animal Control to capture the snake which measured at 6-feet-9-inches and weighed nearly 25 pounds.

The female snake was rescued in clean drum. She has now been kept with a local reptile rescue group.

Take a look at the picture of the boa below:

The boa constrictor is a species of large, non-venomous snake. It is found in tropical North, Central, and South America, as well as some islands in the Caribbean. It's prey includes a wide variety of small to medium-sized mammals and birds.