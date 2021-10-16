हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Woman sings old Bollywood song with fellow passengers on flight- Watch Viral Video

In the video the woman can be seen singing the song, while some other passengers decide to join in and sing along, making it a full on jam session inside the aircraft. 

Woman sings old Bollywood song with fellow passengers on flight- Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: Long flights journeys can be mundane and quite boring, with everyone in their personal zones after putting on their earplugs. But the passenger of this flight had something else in mind. 

A video of a woman singing old Bollywood 'Saj Rahi Gali Meri Maa' on a flight is doing rounds on social media platforms. In the video the woman can be seen singing the song, while some other passengers decide to join in and sing along, making it a full-on jam session inside the aircraft. 

The woman after realising that some of the passengers have joined her takes lead and sings with all her passion. 

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Magdi (@mohd_magdi)

The old Bollywood 'Saj Rahi Gali Meri Maa' song is from the 1974 film Kunwara Baap and was sung by Mohammed Rafi and Mehmood.

Now the video has gone crazy viral on Instagram. It has garnered more than 1.9 million views and over 1.2 lakh likes. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the lively spirit of the passengers.

One user commented, "Where do we find these kinds of lovely passengers?" Another wrote, "Flight turned into a local train."Another added, "Ye mehfile kabhi kabhi train me dkehne ko milti hian lekin aap log ne flight me bhi mehfil jama di."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoAmazing viral videoAmazing viralheartwarming postLittle girl videoCute videoAdorable video
Next
Story

Ravan performs bhangra in the middle of Ramlila, Twitter doesn’t know how to react

Must Watch

PT4M27S

No need to speak to me through media: Sonia Gandhi to G-23 leaders