Woman sings old Bollywood song with fellow passengers on flight- Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: Long flights journeys can be mundane and quite boring, with everyone in their personal zones after putting on their earplugs. But the passenger of this flight had something else in mind.

A video of a woman singing old Bollywood 'Saj Rahi Gali Meri Maa' on a flight is doing rounds on social media platforms. In the video the woman can be seen singing the song, while some other passengers decide to join in and sing along, making it a full-on jam session inside the aircraft.

The woman after realising that some of the passengers have joined her takes lead and sings with all her passion.

Watch the viral video here:

The old Bollywood 'Saj Rahi Gali Meri Maa' song is from the 1974 film Kunwara Baap and was sung by Mohammed Rafi and Mehmood.

Now the video has gone crazy viral on Instagram. It has garnered more than 1.9 million views and over 1.2 lakh likes. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the lively spirit of the passengers.

One user commented, "Where do we find these kinds of lovely passengers?" Another wrote, "Flight turned into a local train."Another added, "Ye mehfile kabhi kabhi train me dkehne ko milti hian lekin aap log ne flight me bhi mehfil jama di."

