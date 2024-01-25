New Delhi: Splitting the bill during group dinners is a common practice, but a cautionary tale from a cash-strapped woman serves as a reminder to establish clear expectations before dining out with friends. The incident, now viral on TikTok, highlights the importance of communication to avoid financial surprises.

Many of us have been in situations where splitting the bill becomes a group norm, despite varying individual orders. Recently, a financially struggling single mother shared her cautionary tale on TikTok after being unexpectedly saddled with a hefty contribution to a group dinner bill.

The woman found herself at a Brazilian-style steakhouse, celebrating a friend's birthday. Despite budget constraints, she aimed to cover her friend's meal and even secured a buy-one-get-one-free coupon for the restaurant.

Ordering a $50 main course, her meal hiccupped when the filet mignon proved unsatisfactory. Assured by the waiter that it would be removed from the bill, she expected her share to be a modest $25, considering her water-only order and the discount.

To her shock, the final bill demanded $150, encompassing not only her expenses but also those who left the dinner early without settling their dues. Faced with limited funds, she reluctantly paid $50, leaving her with just $48 in her account and $10 in cash for a tip. The situation led her to write a check to her friend, making her feel like the 'bad guy' in the scenario.

Criticism followed, with some users blaming her for attending the dinner with such limited funds. In a follow-up video, the woman admitted her mistake, acknowledging her recklessness in joining a dinner without sufficient cash.

She stressed the importance of discussing bill-splitting arrangements beforehand, cautioning against assuming that payment details will be sorted out later.