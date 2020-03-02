Woodpecker fights with deadly snake while saving her eggs; Watch video

A woodpecker fighting a snake is doing rounds on social media. The video starts with the bird pecking at a hole inside a tree and within a few moments, the snake pops out from the hole and hits the woodpecker.

The viral video shows how the Woodpecker is continuously attacking the snake with its beak in order to probably save its chicks or the eggs in the bird's nest on the tree.

The video of the woodpecker was shared on the social media platform Twitter by Susanta Nanda who is a forester in Odisha.

Susanta wrote, "All the forces on this planet, will never beat that of a mother's love. Woodpecker saving its chicks after a fierce air duel with the snake."

Wood pecker saving its chicks after a fierce air duel with the snake pic.twitter.com/mvBo7OWN74 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 1, 2020

In the video, we can see that the woodpecker made various attempts to stop the snake but was bitten every time it tried to save the nest.

A Twitterati wrote, "There is NO Match for Mothers Love in this World. Mother is the Greatest Gift of God."

Another one tweeted, "Mother's love is out of the world."

The 27-second long video has over 14.3k views and has been shared by over 317 people until now since March 1.