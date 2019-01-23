हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Romeo

World's loneliest frog Romeo finds love, set to meet Juliet on Valentine's Day!

The Global Wildlife Conservation and Romeo the World's Loneliest Frog (no longer!)‏  shared the happy news for followers on Twitter. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Romeo, the world's loneliest frog has finally found love! Yes, he has. After spending a decade in isolation at an aquarium in Bolivia, Romeo is about to meet his Juliet. No matter how dramatic it sounds, the fact remains—he is meeting Juliet, the female frog which scientists have rescued.

According to a report in The Guardian, Juliet was among the five frogs rescued by a team of scientists in a Bolivian expedition to a cloud forest. Museo de Historia Alcide d’Orbigny and Global Wildlife Conservation found Sehuencas water frogs and rescued five out of which three are male and two females respectively.

Romeo's caretakers shared a 'lonely hearts profile' on the dating website last year, after which scientists went on a search funded by the donations gathered to find the loneliest frog a mate.

The Global Wildlife Conservation and Romeo the World's Loneliest Frog (no longer!)‏  shared the happy news for followers on Twitter. Check out their tweets:

Teresa Camacho Badani, of the Museo de Historia Natural Alcide d’Orbigny in Cochabamba, who led the expedition told The Guardian, “Now the real work begins – we know how to care for this species in captivity, but now we will learn about its reproduction.”

The five rescued frogs are currently in quarantine to make them familiar with the new surroundings. Also, they will be treated for the deadly infectious disease chytridiomycosis, which is partly responsible for the steep decline in amphibians around the world.

And now, Romeo will meet his Juliet on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.

 

