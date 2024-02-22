Viral: The tallest and shortest people in the world met again after six years in California. Sultan Kosen from Turkey is 8 feet and 3 inches tall, while Jyoti Amge from India is approximately two feet tall. They last saw each other in 2018 during a photo shoot in Egypt. The Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board invited them to help promote tourism. Pictures from their recent meeting, showing their significant height difference, went viral on social media. Sultan Kosen, recognized by Guinness World Records as the tallest living man since 2009, can reach a basketball hoop without jumping.

He also holds the record for the largest hand on a living person. His height is due to a condition called pituitary gigantism. On the other hand, Jyoti Amge, born on December 6, 1993, is only 62.8 centimeters tall. She hails from Nagpur, Maharashtra, and has traveled to many countries since earning her world record.

Pictures from their recent meeting clearly show how much taller Sultan is compared to Jyoti. In one photo, Jyoti stands next to one of Sultan's shoes, which is almost as tall as her. Sultan faces challenges finding clothes and shoes that fit him due to his extreme height.

He has mentioned the difficulty of fitting into a regular-sized car. Despite being signed to the Galatasaray basketball team as a teenager, he couldn't play because he was considered too tall, although he still loved the sport. Jyoti has appeared as a guest on TV shows and was a participant on Bigg Boss, the Indian version of Big Brother, in 2012. In 2014, she played the role of Ma Petite in the popular TV series American Horror Story.