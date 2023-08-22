'Ye Humne Kar Di Post': Pakistani Bhabhi Seema Haider Sends Rakhi To 'Bhai' PM Modi, Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan, WATCH Viral Video

NEW DELHI: A new video featuring Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who made her way into India through unconventional means and currently resides in Noida with her partner Sachin Meena, has surfaced on social media, showcasing her heartfelt gesture of sending 'rakhi', a ceremonial thread, to prominent Indian leaders. In her video message, Seema Haider can be seen urging top leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and several others to accept her 'rakhi' and tie it around their wrists on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

After participating in the festivities of Teej and Nag Panchami, Seema Haider is now gearing up to celebrate the festival of Rakhi. In a remarkable display of goodwill, Seema Haider has sent 'rakhi' to several distinguished leaders and has chosen to share her heartwarming gesture through a video message.

The video showcases Haider holding an envelope and disclosing her heartfelt act of sending 'rakhi' to top Indian political figures including PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Haider considers these leaders as her "brothers" and urges them to embrace her as a younger sister, accepting her 'rakhi' and adorning it on their wrists during the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.



Seema Haider has sent Rakhi to PM Modi , Amit Shah, Yogi and Sangh chief #SeemaHaider pic.twitter.com/rkJo8GUERJ — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) August 22, 2023

The Pakistani Bhabhi's generosity extends beyond political leaders, as she also sent 'rakhi' to her lawyer AP Singh, whom she regards as an elder brother. The video demonstrates her profound respect for him. Alongside her expressions of unity, Haider energetically chants the "Jai Shri Ram" slogan and expresses her admiration for India.

Prior to this, Haider celebrated the Teej festival and Nag Panchami with fervent devotion. She, along with her partner Sachin Meena, conducted puja rituals at their Rabupura residence with their four children. The video showcasing Haider's puja activities garnered widespread attention on social media.

Haider's enthusiastic engagement in Indian festivals is evident in her devotion to Lord Bholenath and her reverence for Lord Ganesha and other deities. Be it on August 15th or during the Teej festival, Haider consistently immerses herself in the vibrant tapestry of celebrations across India.

Seema Haider's Bold Stand Against Offensive Neighbour

Seema Haider has recently taken a firm stance against offensive remarks directed at her spouse. A video capturing Haider's neighbour, Mithilesh Bhati, using derogatory terms such as 'lappu' and 'jhingur' toward Sachin, has gained significant traction on social media platforms.

In response to the viral video, Seema Haider's legal representative issued a warning to Mithilesh Bhati, highlighting the potential for a defamation lawsuit. The attorney emphasized that such derogatory comments will not be tolerated. Seema's legal counsel, AP Singh, conveyed that Bhati's remarks have incited a strong reaction from spouses across the nation due to their disrespectful nature towards Sachin.

Denouncing these insults as offensive to all husbands, Seema's lawyer asserted that legal action against Bhati is being actively pursued. The attorney stated, "In a country as diverse as ours, insults based on physical attributes and skin colour will not be condoned. We are in the process of pursuing legal action against the individual."

Mithilesh Bhati's defence of her comments revolves around her claim that her anger led to the use of those words, which she argues are commonly employed in colloquial conversations. She clarified that her intention was not to insult anyone.

Amid the controversy, Mithilesh Bhati's references to Sachin as "lappu sa" and "jhingur sa" have propelled her into the spotlight, igniting discussions across social media platforms. Consequently, AP Singh is initiating legal proceedings against Mithilesh Bhati for these remarks.

Musical Tribute To A Viral Sensation

Mithilesh Bhati's viral outburst has not only generated humorous memes and jests across the internet but has also caught the attention of noted composer Yashraj Mukhate. Renowned for creating musical adaptations from viral videos and dialogues, Mukhate has applied his musical expertise to this meme as well. He shared his rendition of a song on Instagram, using the phrase "Kya Hai Sachin Mein" as the foundation for his composition. Mukhate's musical arrangement incorporates the woman's dialogue, with his own vocals contributing to the arrangement.

Who Is Seema Haider?

Seema Haider, 30 years old and originally from Pakistan's Sindh province, made an unauthorized entry into India in May to live with her partner Sachin Meena in Greater Noida. A mother of four, Seema was previously married to Ghulam Haider, who currently resides in Saudi Arabia. Departing from her home country, she crossed the border into India with her four young children via Nepal on May 13.

Seema's decision to leave her home and estranged husband in Pakistan was driven by her affection for Indian partner Sachin Meena, who resides in Rabupura, Greater Noida. However, she was detained on July 4 for unauthorized entry into India, while Sachin faced legal consequences for providing shelter to undocumented immigrants.

Seema has expressed her desire to remain in India permanently and has embraced Hinduism, along with Indian customs and traditions. Amid the media frenzy surrounding Seema Haider, it emerged that she was set to star in a film titled 'Karachi to Noida,' based on her life. However, reports indicated that she declined the opportunity following threats from Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. There have also been reports suggesting that Seema might consider contesting in elections. On August 13, Seema proudly hoisted the Indian National Flag at her Noida residence, chanting slogans like 'Vande Mataram' and 'Pakistan Murdabad, Hindustan Zindabad.'