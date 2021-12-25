Yearender 2021: Top 5 bizarre food combinations of 2021 that left internet in disgust- Viral videos

The year 2021 brought a lot of ups and downs with it, but one thing that kept us all going was the viral content on the internet. Sitting in the comfort of your home, while adhering to the social distancing protocols, anyone can get lost in the world of reels and videos.

This year has been an extraordinary one, not just because of star-studded events or notable political developments, but also because of the variety of the content being posted online. Let’s face it, the mind-numbing lockdowns, curfews forced the content creators to take their output to the next level. However, while many were posting excellent videos online leaving the netizens in amusement, some also started creating bizarre content.

At many times the internet stayed divided on bizarre food combinations videos. From Mirinda golgappa to oreo pakoras, hundreds of viral food combinations left thousands in disgust.

Sharing with you some of the bizarre food combinations of 2021:

Chilly ice cream

Yes, you read it right! Ice cream with chilly. ​​In a video, which is going crazy viral on the internet, a man from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore can be seen preparing ice cream with the flavours of chilly and Nutella. This 55 seconds video clip by a YouTube channel ‘’Spoons Of Indore 2” has left internet users disgusted and nauseous at the same time. Don’t believe us? Take a look:

Fanta omelette

In this world of cut-throat competition, every eatery, food stall and restaurant is seen coming up with new combinations or twerk recipes day after day. But this time, this Surat food stall has actually crossed the line. As soon as the video of a Surat food stall making Fanta omelette surfaced on the internet, the tweeple flooded the micro-blogging website with disgust and funny reactions. In the video, the blogger can be heard asking how the chef came up with the recipe, to which the chef replied “on popular public demand.” Take a look:

If you wish to enjoy the Fanta Omelette head to none other than #Surat #Gujarat @ikaveri khaas aapke liye hai yeh FANTAstic Omellete pic.twitter.com/zaUs1xLG9w — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) September 16, 2021

Oreo pakoras

Even though these combinations are so bizarre, one can never get enough laugh. So here’s one more video, in which Ahemdabad’s street food vendor can be seen making and selling Oreo pakoras. The video was uploaded on YouTube by a channel called the Foodie Incarnate by blogger, Amar Sirohi. The blogger in the video also informed that this peculiar dish is actually very famous among the younger population. Watch the video here:

Mirinda golgappa

Another video of a man from Jaipur making Mirinda golgappas has gone viral online. The video, which was posted by an Instagram page called Chatore Broothers, features a golgappa vendor selling Mirinda golgappas. The video starts with the street food vendor shaking a bottle of Mirinda and then transferring it into a large container. Watch the viral video here:

Tikki rasgulla chaat

This will the last, our show-stopper, video of a food blogger tasting tikki rasgulla chaat. Is this something? In the video, the blogger can be seen holding a plate of tikki rasgulla chaat with sev, yogurt and chutneys. The food blogger Anjali Dhingra tries the bizarre combination on camera and posted the video reaction on her Instagram account. As soon as Anjali takes a bite her reaction changes and one can easily tell that she doesn’t quite enjoy it. Watch the video here: