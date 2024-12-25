Advertisement
You Can Drink Your Christmas Tree! Try Viral Rosemary Christmas Tree Drink This Season

The video introduces a fun and simple hack to give your holiday drinks a festive twist—using rosemary sprigs as drink garnishes to mimic the look of miniature Christmas trees.

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Image Credit: instagram

An Instagram reel has gone viral this festive season, capturing the attention of social media users with a creative way to elevate Christmas celebrations. 

The video introduces a fun and simple hack to give your holiday drinks a festive twist—using rosemary sprigs as drink garnishes to mimic the look of miniature Christmas trees. This charming idea is perfect for setting the holiday vibe at any party.

In the video, gardener Michael Griffiths demonstrates how to create this festive drink decoration. He trims rosemary sprigs from his garden and prepares them for use by removing the lower leaves. "How to make a Christmas tree in a glass," the video title reads, showcasing how to transform rosemary into a delightful holiday garnish.

Michael explains the process: place the sprig into a glass with water and pour in something bubbly, like sparkling wine or champagne, to complete the festive look. The result is an elegant "Mini Christmas tree" drink that's sure to impress guests.

Watch Video

Posted on December 9, the video has already amassed 4 million views, inspiring people to bring a touch of Christmas magic to their celebrations. Whether you're hosting a gathering or enjoying a quiet toast, this clever idea is a surefire way to add festive flair to your holiday beverages.

 

 

 

