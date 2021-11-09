‘You don’t need English or money’: A tweet that perfectly describes PayTm CEO

India’s largest ever IPO subscription, PayTm has opened to great response, and a tweet by a businessman has amply summed up the rise and value of the PayTm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, tweeted on Tuesday, “To prosper in the new India, you don’t need family background, knowledge of great English or money--you need to dream, persevere and work hard. A teacher’s son, from a small city, from a Hindi medium school is doing the biggest IPO in our history.”

To prosper in the new India , you don’t need family background, knowledge of great English or money- you need to dream, persevere and work hard.

A teacher’s son, from a small city, from a Hindi medium school is doing the biggest IPO in our history. All luck ⁦@vijayshekhar⁩ pic.twitter.com/fJYI7TW3lY — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 9, 2021

This tweet, in a way, explains the ambitious business acumen of modern day India that knows how to excel in a new field.

Some may pitch demonetisation as the reason behind PayTm’s amazing growth, but the company was growing even before that. It arrived at a point when nobody was even thinking of cashless economy. And never to forget that there was a lot of apprehensions in the market around this new system of online money transfer for even basic needs like grocery shopping and auto rickshaw fare.

PayTm kept growing step by step and eventually changed the way we do our daily shopping. So, yes, this tweet actually reflects reality.

