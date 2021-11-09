हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
viral tweet

‘You don’t need English or money’: A tweet that perfectly describes PayTm CEO

This tweet, in a way, explains the ambitious business acumen of modern day India that knows how to excel in a new field.

‘You don’t need English or money’: A tweet that perfectly describes PayTm CEO
Image: Twitter/Harsh Goenka

India’s largest ever IPO subscription, PayTm has opened to great response, and a tweet by a businessman has amply summed up the rise and value of the PayTm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, tweeted on Tuesday, “To prosper in the new India, you don’t need family background, knowledge of great English or money--you need to dream, persevere and work hard. A teacher’s son, from a small city, from a Hindi medium school is doing the biggest IPO in our history.”

This tweet, in a way, explains the ambitious business acumen of modern day India that knows how to excel in a new field.

Some may pitch demonetisation as the reason behind PayTm’s amazing growth, but the company was growing even before that. It arrived at a point when nobody was even thinking of cashless economy. And never to forget that there was a lot of apprehensions in the market around this new system of online money transfer for even basic needs like grocery shopping and auto rickshaw fare.

READ | Paytm IPO opens for subscription: 10 things about India's biggest IPO

PayTm kept growing step by step and eventually changed the way we do our daily shopping. So, yes, this tweet actually reflects reality.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
viral tweetHarsh GoenkaPaytmCEOVijay Shekhar Sharma
Next
Story

Child feeds his mom as she gets her mehendi done - watch adorable video here

Must Watch

PT38M57S

Taal Thok Ke: Minister of 'Don' in Maharashtra?