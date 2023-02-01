topStoriesenglish2568314
Young Girl From PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan Sings Asha Bhosle's 'In Aankhon Ki Masti', Her Soulful Voice Wins Hearts - Watch Viral Video

The viral video was shared on the Instagram page All Gilgit. The caption shared with the video reads, "A girl from the mountains with pure vocals." It has been viewed over 1.7 million times. 

Young Girl From PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan Sings Asha Bhosle's 'In Aankhon Ki Masti', Her Soulful Voice Wins Hearts - Watch Viral Video

Music truly has no boundaries. A beautifully sung song in a soulful voice is relished by people across borders and nations. A viral video of a girl from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is receiving tons of love in India. In the viral video, a girl from PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan has sung legendary Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle's famous song Ín Aankhon Ki Masti. The girl singing in the video is Nurima Rehan and her melodious voice is winning hearts on social media. Her voice has mesmerized the audience and netizens.

The iconic song from the 1964 film Umrao Jaan was filmed on actress Rekha and Farooq Sheikh. The video was shared on the Instagram page All Gilgit. The caption shared with the video reads, "A girl from the mountains with pure vocals." It has been viewed over 1.7 million times. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by All Gilgit (@allgilgit)

The short video clip has received a flurry of comments. Social media users are also praising the girl's curly hair. A user wrote with fire emoticons, 'Her voice.' |Another user wrote, "What a voice, what a curl, What a place.. Everything is so beautiful". Another handle commented, 'My ears are blessed. So soothing.' 

 

