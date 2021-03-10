Zomato delivery executive punches Bengaluru woman after altercation for THIS reason

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru-based woman alleged that a delivery executive of Zomato assaulted her after a heated argument which has left her with a fractured nasal bone. The woman who works as a content creator and a make-up artist, narrated her ordeal in a video she shared on social media.

Hitesha said that on March 9, a Zomato delivery executive attacked her after she confronted him over the delay in the delivery of her order. Further, she said that the delivery executive barged into her home and abused her as well.

Watch:

In the video, Hitesha says that she placed an order at 3.30 pm on March 9, which was supposed to be delivered by 4.30 pm, but since she did not receive her order on time she asked them to either waive off the charges for the order or cancel the order.

When the delivery executive came, she asked him to wait which is when he allegedly started abusing her. She said the executive pushed the door, took the order from the table and punched her on the face so that she does not get back at him, and ran away.

Zomato has also responded to the accusations saying, "Hey Hitesha, thank you for speaking to us, we can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required. We can't emphasise how sorry we are, rest assured we'll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future."

The incident happened on Tuesday and the matter came to light on Wednesday when the woman shared a video on social media detailing the sequence of events.