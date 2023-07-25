Zomato Agent Aces New India Assurance Exam, Internet Erupts In Joy

In a world that runs on hope, the importance of inspirational stories cannot be understated, since they serve as a beacon of light, instilling newfound strength and encouragement in people’s hearts. Such stories give one much-needed encouragement, and make them believe that courage and determination can overcome even the most daunting obstacles. A shining example is the story of a Zomato delivery agent, who, alongside his full-time job with the food delivery giant, cleared a tough exam. His journey is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the potential to triumph even amid demanding circumstances. Sharing the achievement on Twitter, Zomato gave a shout-out to the delivery agent named Vignesh.

Zomato delivery agent clears New India Assurance exam

According to a Zomato tweet, Vignesh had successfully cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission examination. However, Vignesh, in a subsequent tweet to Zomato, clarified that the information was incorrect, and he cleared the New India Assurance (administrative officer) examination, and not TNPSC.



cre Trending Stories

Here’s Zomato’s tweet highlighting Vignesh’s achievement:

drop a like for Vignesh, who just cleared Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam while working as a Zomato delivery partner __ pic.twitter.com/G9jYTokgR5 — zomato (@zomato) July 24, 2023

Check Vignesh’s reply, stating that he cleared the New India Assurance (administrative officer) exam:

Hi @zomato I have cleared New India assurance AO(Administrative officer) not TNPSC — Vigneesh.. (@vigneesh1104) July 24, 2023

As soon as the post was shared, many took to the comment section and praised Zomato for their heartwarming gesture. A section of users also praised Vignesh's hard work and determination.

A user wrote, “Truly commendable efforts by Mr. Vignesh. This proves that success will follow the hard work.”

Another user wrote, "Congratulations Vignesh. Salute to your dedication.”

"Mr Vignesh delivered Beyond his call of duty," a third user commented.

A fourth user, hailing Vignesh’s achievement, said that it was commendable how he worked round the clock and simultaneously prepared for the exam. “His grit is unimaginable,” added the user.

Zomato’s post has so far been viewed over 116K views, with more than 4,400 likes.

This is not the only story of a food delivery agent that has caught the internet's attention. Earlier this year, a boy from Visakhapatnam, Shaikh Abdul Sattar, who worked for Zomato, Swiggy, and even Ola, achieved his dream of becoming a software engineer in Bengaluru.