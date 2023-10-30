You must have heard the line - 'Diamonds are forever'. Diamonds may be forever but not everyone can afford them. However, with the advent of technology, lab-grown diamonds are making their way to the jewellery market and since these are comparatively cheaper, those aspiring to own diamonds can surely give it a try. If you are also looking to experience the magic of lab-grown diamonds, you can do so by visiting the world’s first B2C (Business-to-consumer) jewellery exhibition exclusively showcasing lab-grown diamonds in Ahmedabad on 9th and 10th March 2024. The event is being organised by the Surat-based Namaste India Events (NIE).

Lab-grown diamonds, also known as synthetic or cultured diamonds, are created through cutting-edge technology that replicates the natural diamond-growing process. Lab-grown diamonds offer an ethical, sustainable, and eco-friendly alternative to traditionally mined diamonds. Though similar in quality, lab-grown diamonds are significantly more affordable than natural diamonds.

Pranav Jhaveri, Director of Namaste India Events, said, “We are organising the world’s first B2C jewellery exhibition in Ahmedabad, exclusively featuring lab-grown diamonds. This exhibition will provide a unique platform for consumers and industry professionals to explore the fascinating world of lab-grown diamonds.”

The Namaste India Events is the same firm that organises over a dozen of exhibitions in different cities each year under its four brands - India Jewellery Show (IJS), Swayamvar - The Premium Jewellery Show, The Jewel Affair (TJA), and Wedding Bells.