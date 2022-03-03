‘Water Queen of Kashmir’ will be the only Indian woman judge in Asian Games

Fighting all odds, the ‘Water Queen of Kashmir’ Bilquis Mir has a unique accomplishment to her name. Bilquis Mir is set to become the first woman judge in the forthcoming 19th Asian Games to be held in China.

The ‘Water Queen of Kashmir’, who has bagged many national and international awards in kayaking and canoeing, added another feather in her crown.

Bilquis Mir has been appointed as the only woman judge from the country for the upcoming 19th Asian Games, which will be held in China later this year. This will be the second time that Bilquis will judge international players in kayaking and canoeing at such a big sporting event of the world.

A dream comes true, says Bilquis.

Bilquis said, "It is a proud moment for me and the women of the Kashmir Valley, it's like a dream coming true." She added, "Struggle always pays but one needs dedication and focus if one has to prove his or her talent".

Bilquis Mir, popularly known as the ‘Water Queen of Kashmir’, has gone through a long struggle to reach this international podium. When she was at the age of just 9 years, she had a dream of being an international figure in water sports. She started practices of kayaking and canoeing in the world famous Dal Lake of Kashmir.

But it was not that easy for her to pursue her dream. Apart from learning the game she had to fight many odds to survive as a women's sport figure. Since the society of Kashmir was a conservative one in the 90’s, girls were only allowed to dream of their career as a doctor or an engineer or an educationist. But Bilquis' dreams were out of the box.

She said that she faced big hurdles when she started practising kayaking and canoeing. People used to tease her for opting a game which they thought was meant for males only, but her mother took a stand and backed Bilquis to pursue her dream.

Bilquis said, "It was a tough journey, especially in the beginning when I used to come for practices from home. I had to listen to many taunts and even elders of the area used to tell me that this is not meant for girls. But it was my mother who supported and encouraged me, and I continued my journey fighting all odds, and see today I am here."

Bilquis in her career has participated in many international water sports events across globe she has visited almost 17 countries and repented India and brought laurels to the country by winning 6 gold and 16 other medals.

Bilquis started her career in water sports in 1998 as an ordinary girl and since then never turned back, achieving one after another milestone in water sports. She is the only Olympic-level women's kayaking-canoeing coach of the country.

Apart from being a top player, she played an important role in promoting water sports among budding Kashmiri players. She has trained many national and international water sports players for the country.

She trained hundreds of boys and girls at the world-famous Dal Lake and in the last 4-5 years, and is continuing to do so. Under her guidance, the J&K team has won 82 medals at the national level. Bilquis dreams of her students excelling in water sports like her at the international level.

Her students are equally excited about her being appointed as a judge in the Asian Games. "It's proud for us too that we are trained by such a great player, she had always been searching for an international player in her students," Villayat, a student of Bilquis said.

The 33-year-old female athlete of Kashmir Bilquis is an example and role model for thousands of Kashmir youths, especially girls.

Bilquis says, "Girls of Kashmir are no less than boys in any field, but they need to be encouraged."

She works day and night to make Kashmir water sports and players shine across the globe. She is presently appointed as director of water sports Jammu Kashmir and under her work this Jammu Kashmir has managed to have three water sports centres two in Kashmir and one in Jammu. She managed to have the best equipment in the world in those three water sports centres.

Bilquis says, " My dream is to bring Jammu Kashmir and India on the world map of water sports." She added, "I am thankful to the Prime Minister and Indian water sports and canoeing and kayaking associations and the Jammu Kashmir government who provided me all support to flourish this game."

Under the Prime Minister's fund, Jammu Kashmir water sports got 6 crore packages by which the three centres are constructed, and Olympic standard equipment was made available to players in Jammu Kashmir.

Today more than two thousand students across Jammu Kashmir are practising kayaking and canoeing in Jammu Kashmir water sports centres under the guidance of Bilquis Mir and even Kashmir also hosted the first ever national camp of water sports in world famous Dal Lake in June 2021. The Jammu Kashmir government has now planned to conduct national games of water sports in Kashmir.

