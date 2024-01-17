Wealthy Nivesh Achieves Rs 370 Crores In Asset Management In 2023

Wealthy Nivesh, a wealth management firm led by IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee, and ISB Hyderabad alumni, achieved a significant growth in 2023. In December last year alone, Wealthy Nivesh executed its single largest transaction to date, handling a staggering Rs 100 crores. The company's total asset management portfolio reached Rs 370 last year. The firm's Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) Book also crossed Rs 90 lakhs.

Ankit Garg, Chief Investment Officer of Wealthy Nivesh, expressed his enthusiasm and said, “Wealthy Nivesh sets itself apart with its innovative use of algorithm-driven strategies and data-backed methodologies. Through proprietary algorithms like WN Quant for personalized Mutual Fund Portfolios and WN X-Ray for objective portfolio reviews, Wealthy Nivesh goes beyond traditional metrics by considering 23 parameters. Strategic tools such as Systematic Transfer Plan (STP), a mix of LumpSum and STP, and a Multicap approach enable Wealthy Nivesh to successfully navigate market volatility, as demonstrated in the first half of 2023.”

Wealthy Nivesh also secured an angel round of Rs 1.8 crore in December 2022. It had earlier organised an investor summit in July 2023. The event saw the participation of Chintan Haria, Head of Investment Strategy at ICICI Mutual Fund, Sanjay Chawala, Chief Investment Officer - Equity at Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Manish Jain, Fund Manager at Ambit Asset Management, and Anju Chhajer, Senior Fund Manager at Nippon India Mutual Fund as esteemed speakers. This summit helped the firm achieve a noteworthy Assets Under Management (AUM) milestone of Rs 150 crores. In 2023, Wealthy Nivesh onboarded over 450 clients in both High Net Worth and Retail categories. Additionally, the firm successfully managed two major treasury accounts.

In September 2023 they launched the weekly series "My Fund Manager - My Questions" positioned the firm as a thought leader in wealth management. Over 12 sessions, they engaged with top fund houses, such as ICICI, Kotak, Tata, PGIM, Mirae, UTI, and BNP Paribas, emphasizing knowledge-sharing. In October 2023, the firm added Professor Vikas Agarwal, a renowned expert and the Bank of America Chair Professor at Georgia State University, as a Research Advisor and Shareholder.