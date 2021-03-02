We respect viewers' diverse beliefs, apologize unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt: Amazon Prime Video on 'Tandav' web series

New Delhi: The Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday (March 2, 2021) issued an apology over the controversial web series 'Tandav' and said that it respects its viewers' diverse beliefs. It also apologized unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt by some scenes.

In a statement, it said, "Amazon Prime Video again deeply regrets that viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable in the fictional series Tandav. This was never our intention and scenes that were objected to were removed or edited when they were brought to our attention."

The Amazon Prime Video added, "We respect our viewers’ diverse beliefs and apologize unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt by these scenes. Our teams follow company content evaluation processes, which we acknowledge need to be constantly updated to better serve our audiences."

'Tandav' stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Kumud Mishra amongst various others in pivotal roles.

It landed in major political controversy for a scene depicting a college play, which led to multiple FIRs and furious allegations that it hurt religious sentiments. It was premiered on the service on January 15.

Earlier on February 25, the Allahabad High Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by the head of Amazon Prime Video's India Originals Aparna Purohit. She has been accused of an inappropriate depiction of Uttar Pradesh police personnel, Hindu deities and an adverse portrayal of a character playing the prime minister in Tandav.

