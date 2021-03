Tandav row: Supreme Court gives protection from arrest to Amazon Prime India head Aparna Purohit

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday (March 5) said the Centre's guidelines on regulating social media do not have any provision for taking appropriate action against digital platforms showing inappropriate content. It also granted protection from arrest to Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit in FIRs lodged over web series Tandav.

A bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and RS Reddy also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on Purohit's plea for an anticipatory bail in FIRs on Tandav web-series. The apex court observed that the Centre's regulations on social media are mere guidelines and do not have provision for any action against digital platforms.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the government will consider appropriate steps and any regulation or legislation on it will be placed before court. The court also directed Purohit to make the Centre a party to her plea.

Tandav is a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.

Purohit has been accused of inappropriate depictions of Uttar Pradesh police personnel, Hindu deities and an adverse portrayal of a character playing the prime minister in the web-series.