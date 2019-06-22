3-member BJP delegation visits violence-hit Bhatpara, to submit a report to central leadership

Kolkata: A three-member Bhartiya Janata Party delegation comprising senior leaders – SS Ahluwalia, Satpal Singh and BD Ram – visited the violence-hit Bhatpara in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district Sunday.

The fact-finding committee met family members of the two deceased and also interacted with locals. After the meetings, the delegation announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased’s family.

“We met the family members of the deceased. They showed us the bullets too. They were killed in police firing, but police is just refusing to accept it. We have announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family members. We also visited the tensed areas and spoke to the locals. This is a complete failure of the administration who have failed to restore peace in the state,” said Ahluwalia. The team will submit a report on their findings to BJP central leadership.

Fresh tension was reported once again on Sunday in Bhatpara after the BJP delegation left for Kolkata. Locals, violating the section 144 CrPC imposed in the area, assembled to see the delegation. Police resorted to a lathicharge to disperse locals, injuring two persons.

The West Bengal government transferred the Commissioner of Barrackpore Commissionerate and posted IPS Manoj Verma as the new commissioner on Thursday. He visited the affected areas on foot alongside a huge contingent of force and also checked police pickets laid across the area.

“The situation is under control. The priority is to restore the law and order situation and we are focusing on that. There are no reports of fresh violence, we are urging all to maintain peace,” said Manoj Verma.

On Thursday, massive clashes erupted at Bhatpara ahead of the inauguration of the Bhatpara police station. Miscreants lobbed crude bombs and pelted stones at police. The inaugural ceremony was to be attended by the West Bengal Police’s Director General, Virendra. However, the ceremony was cut short and the DGP returned to Kolkata.

Thursday’s clashes left two persons dead and four others seriously injured. The two deceased were identified as Rambabu Shaw and Dharambir Shaw – both said to be locals. The two suffered bullet injuries and were declared brought dead on arrival at the hospital. Others are undergoing treatment at the local hospital.