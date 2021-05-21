हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mamata Banerjee

After losing Nandigram, Mamata to contest bypoll from Bhawanipore, TMC MLA quits seat

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will contest bypoll from the Bhawanipore assembly constituency as sitting MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay resigned from the seat on Friday.

After losing Nandigram, Mamata to contest bypoll from Bhawanipore, TMC MLA quits seat
File photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will contest bypoll from the Bhawanipore assembly constituency as sitting MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay resigns from the seat on Friday.

Chattopadhyay formally submitted his resignation to West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay. He confirmed that Mamata Banerjee will be contesting from Bhawanipore as she needs to get re-elected to the assembly within six months to hold on to the chief minister’s chair.

"The CM had won twice from Bhawanipore. All party leaders discussed and when I heard she wants to contest from here, I thought I should vacate my seat, there's no pressure. Nobody else has courage to run govt. I spoke to her. It was her seat I was just protecting it," Chattopadhyay was quoted as saying by ANI.

Banerjee had in the last two assembly elections contested and won from the Bhawanipore but this time she decided to contest from Nandigram against turncoat Suvendu Adhikari. However, Banerjee lost the seat to Adhikari.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalBhawaniporeNandigram
Next
Story

Oxygen concentrator hoarding: ED raids Khan Chacha owner Navneet Kalra's residence, others

Must Watch

PT15M43S

Know what is Black or White Fungus disease, which was declared as Pandemic