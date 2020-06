The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to launch their third campaign ahead of West Bengal assembly election 2021. On July 3, the TMC will launch its virtual campaign ‘Soja Banglay Bolchi’ meaning ‘putting straight in Bengali’.

This comes after ‘Didi ke Bolo’ and ‘Banglar Gorbo Mamata’ campaigns. The campaign will be launched by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee over a virtual meeting. All MPs, MLAs and senior party leaders will be present on July 3 at 4 pm.