All West Bengal government offices, institutions to be closed on September 1 as mark of respect to Pranab Mukherjee

All the government and government-aided offices, as well as institutions, of West Bengal will remain closed on September 1 (Tuesday) as a mark of respect to former president Pranab Mukherjee. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the state home department made the announcement.

Mukherjee, 84, died on Monday in an army hospital in the national capital, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said. Mukherjee was admitted to hospital on August 10 and a health bulletin this morning said he was in a deep coma and on ventilator support.

The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain. He later developed a lung infection. Mukherjee was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017.

"As a mark of respect to the departed soul of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, a glorious son of Bengal, GOWB is keeping all government and government aided offices and institutions closed tomorrow- 1st September," the West Bengal home department tweeted.

It added that though September 1 remains as Police Day, it will be observed on September 8. "If the funeral takes place on another day, then that day too shall be observed with similar solemn respect. While 1st September remains Police Day, the observance will be on 8th September," it added.

The Central government has announced a seven-day state mourning following the death of the former president. In a statement, the home ministry said that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, state mourning will be observed for seven days throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive.

"During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment," the statement said.