हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Chowrasia

Amit Shah meets family of BJPYM worker Arjun Chowrasia, calls for CBI probe into his death

The Union Home Minister also called for a CBI probe into Chowrasia's death.

Amit Shah meets family of BJPYM worker Arjun Chowrasia, calls for CBI probe into his death

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday arrived in Kashipur and met the family members of BJYM leader Arjun Chowrasia, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Assuring his family of a speedy probe, the Home Minister said, “We will ensure that those behind the murder of Arjun Chowrasia are punished.”

 

 

Expressing shock over the alleged murder, Amit Shah said that the “Union Home Ministry is taking serious note of Chowrasia's death and has sought a report regarding it.”

The Union Home Minister also called for a CBI probe into Chowrasia's death. Slamming the Mamata Banerjee government and her Trinamool Congress party, Shah said, “No matter where I go in Bengal, I get reports of political violence, revenge attacks.

Arjun Chowrasia, 27, ä BJP worker was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kolkata on Friday morning, hours before Amit Shah`s visit to the city. 

Bharatiya Janata Party unit in West Bengal alleged that deceased Chowrasia who was Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Mondal Vice-President, North Kolkata was brutally slaughtered and hanged. 

Speaking to ANI after gathering information about the incident, BJP Vice-President Dilip Ghosh said, "This (BJYM worker`s murder) is a pre-planned strategy to disturb and threaten our workers. Our worker Abhijit was killed on May 2 last year and 60 murders took place since then. Nobody has been punished, no chargesheet has been filed...It can`t be solved without CBI."

Following the mysterious death of a BJP worker in Kolkata today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled all welcome events planned for him in the city. 

Notably, this is Shah`s first visit to West Bengal after BJP lost the State Assembly polls in 2021. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arjun ChowrasiaBJYMAmit ShahBengal BJP leader's deathWest BengalTMCBJPHome Ministry
Next
Story

BJP worker found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kolkata's Kashipur area, Amit Shah to visit his residence

Must Watch

PT6M15S

Will the truth come out from the videography of the mosque premises?