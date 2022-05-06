KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday arrived in Kashipur and met the family members of BJYM leader Arjun Chowrasia, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Assuring his family of a speedy probe, the Home Minister said, “We will ensure that those behind the murder of Arjun Chowrasia are punished.”

West Bengal | Union Home Minister Amit Shah today met the family of BJYM leader Arjun Chowrasia, in Kashipur MHA has taken cognizance of the "murder" of the BJYM leader and has sought a report from the West Bengal government. pic.twitter.com/VnD8OYoMta — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

Expressing shock over the alleged murder, Amit Shah said that the “Union Home Ministry is taking serious note of Chowrasia's death and has sought a report regarding it.”

The Union Home Minister also called for a CBI probe into Chowrasia's death. Slamming the Mamata Banerjee government and her Trinamool Congress party, Shah said, “No matter where I go in Bengal, I get reports of political violence, revenge attacks.

Arjun Chowrasia, 27, ä BJP worker was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kolkata on Friday morning, hours before Amit Shah`s visit to the city.

Bharatiya Janata Party unit in West Bengal alleged that deceased Chowrasia who was Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Mondal Vice-President, North Kolkata was brutally slaughtered and hanged.

Speaking to ANI after gathering information about the incident, BJP Vice-President Dilip Ghosh said, "This (BJYM worker`s murder) is a pre-planned strategy to disturb and threaten our workers. Our worker Abhijit was killed on May 2 last year and 60 murders took place since then. Nobody has been punished, no chargesheet has been filed...It can`t be solved without CBI."

Following the mysterious death of a BJP worker in Kolkata today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled all welcome events planned for him in the city.

Notably, this is Shah`s first visit to West Bengal after BJP lost the State Assembly polls in 2021.