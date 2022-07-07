Kolkata: West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress has demanded the immediate arrest of BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh for making “unsavoury” comments against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It may be noted that BJP MP while speaking at an event organized by a private TV news channel made some distasteful comments about Mamata Banerjee and her family.

Reacting to it, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and party MP Kakoli Dastidar has demanded his arrest.

The TMC alleged that Ghosh, while referring to the chief minister’s "Banglar Meye" (Daughter of Bengal) campaign during the last assembly polls in Bengal, made objectionable comments about the TMC supremo’s family.

The BJP leader also mocked Mamata for her statements made during her Goa visit where she had claimed her affinity with the coastal state. The BJP national vice-president also accused Bengal CM of 'corrupting' both Hinduism and Islam by "going to the Iftaar parties despite being a Hindu Brahmin".

Expressing shock over the utterances of the former state BJP president, the Diamond Harbour Trinamool Congress MP on Wednesday tweeted, "Outrageous. PM @narendramodi, it is about time to get this loose tongue arrested! Is this how @BJP4India leaders talk about the only sitting woman Chief Minister of the nation?"

Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in a video expressed shock that such crass words can be used by a political personality against a woman, who happens to be the only female chief minister in the country.

Dastidar said she was wearing a black badge in protest against the "misogynistic" comment by Ghosh and demanding action against him.