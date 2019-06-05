Bangladeshi actor Anju Ghosh joins BJP, stays mum on her citizenship

KOLKATA: Yesteryear's popular Bangladeshi film actor Anju Ghosh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday. The veteran actor joined in the presence of state BJP president and MP Dilip Ghosh.

Ghosh refused to answer all questions on her current citizenship, whether she has been given Indian citizenship or continues to be a Bangladeshi national.

Ghosh acted in 1989 hit Beder Meye Josna, which became the highest grossing movie in the Bangladesh film industry. She has also acted in several Tollywood movies.

The development comes days after the controversy erupted when two Bangladeshi actors were seen campaigning for TMC during Lok Sabha election 2019.

First, Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed was caught on camera campaigning for TMC candidate Kanhaiyalal Agarwal and participating in a road show. BJP took the matter to Election Commission, raising questions on foreign nationals influencing Indian voters. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) later cancelled Ferdous' business visa and issued him a notice to leave India without any delay. The MHA also blacklisted the actor from the country after the Bureau of Immigration submitted a report that Ferdous had committed visa violations during his stay in India.

Another Bangladeshi actor Gazi Abdun Noor was also seen campaigning for senior TMC leader and Dum Dum MP Sougata Roy.