Big blow to Mamata Banerjee, former minister Rajib Banerjee 4 others quit TMC, join BJP

New Delhi: After quitting resigning from his post, former West Bengal minister and the Trinamool Congress leader Rajib Banerjee joined the BJP in New Delhi on Saturday.

Four other TMC leaders who were disgruntled with the TMC, MLAs Prabir Ghosal and Baishali Dalmiya, former Howrah Mayor Rathin Chakraborty and actor Rudranil Ghosh joined the saffron party on Saturday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP's party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya confirmed the development.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah too announced their induction to BJP. He wrote, "Former TMC leaders Mr. Rajib Banerjee, Ms. Baishali Dalmiya, Mr. Prabir Ghoshal, Mr. Rathin Chakraborti and Mr. Rudranil Ghosh joined BJP today in New Delhi. I am sure their induction will further strengthen BJP's fight for Sonar Bangla."

Former TMC leaders Mr. Rajib Banerjee, Ms. Baishali Dalmiya, Mr. Prabir Ghoshal, Mr. Rathin Chakraborti and Mr. Rudranil Ghosh joined BJP today in New Delhi. I am sure their induction will further strengthen BJP’s fight for Sonar Bangla. pic.twitter.com/twXrHXWCbY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 30, 2021

Rajib Banerjee had been expelled from the TMC a few days ago reached the national capital to met central BJP leaders.

The TMC has been facing dissent from a number of leaders ahead of the scheduled assembly election in April-May.

Earlier on December 19, political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, along with 35 party leaders had joined the BJP during Amit Shah's rally in Medinipur.

Live TV