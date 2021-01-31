हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mamata Banerjee

Big blow to Mamata Banerjee, former minister Rajib Banerjee 4 others quit TMC, join BJP

Apart from Rajib Banerjee, MLAs Prabir Ghosal and Baishali Dalmiya, former Howrah Mayor Rathin Chakraborty and actor Rudranil Ghosh reached Delhi on Saturday and met senior BJP leaders. They were joined by Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya.

New Delhi: After quitting resigning from his post, former West Bengal minister and the Trinamool Congress leader Rajib Banerjee joined the BJP in New Delhi on Saturday.

Four other TMC leaders who were disgruntled with the TMC, MLAs Prabir Ghosal and Baishali Dalmiya, former Howrah Mayor Rathin Chakraborty and actor Rudranil Ghosh joined the saffron party on Saturday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP's party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya confirmed the development.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah too announced their induction to BJP. He wrote, "Former TMC leaders Mr. Rajib Banerjee, Ms. Baishali Dalmiya, Mr. Prabir Ghoshal, Mr. Rathin Chakraborti and Mr. Rudranil Ghosh joined BJP today in New Delhi. I am sure their induction will further strengthen BJP's fight for Sonar Bangla."

Rajib Banerjee had been expelled from the TMC a few days ago reached the national capital to met central BJP leaders.

The TMC has been facing dissent from a number of leaders ahead of the scheduled assembly election in April-May.

Earlier on December 19, political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, along with 35 party leaders had joined the BJP during Amit Shah's rally in Medinipur.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
