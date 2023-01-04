topStoriesenglish
Big setback to Anubrata Mondal, Calcutta HC rejects bail plea of TMC 'Bahubali' in cattle smuggling case

WB cattle smuggling case: A division bench of Calcutta High Court, comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and AK Gupta rejected the bail plea, maintaining that the court is not inclined to grant the prayer at this stage.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 06:37 PM IST

Kolkata: In a big setback for Anubrata Mondal, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of the influential Trinamool Congress leader, who has been arrested by the CBI in connection with an alleged cattle smuggling case. Mondal had prayed for bail, submitting that he has been in custody for over 145 days in connection with the case. The CBI opposed the prayer, claiming that he may derail the investigation into the cattle smuggling case by trying to influence witnesses being probed by it.

A division bench, comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and AK Gupta rejected the bail plea, maintaining that the court is not inclined to grant the prayer at this stage. The Central Bureau of Investigation claimed that Mondal, using his political clout, was the main facilitator for the smooth transportation of cattle through the Birbhum district for smuggling them to Bangladesh.

 

 

Mondal's counsel stated that no such evidence has been found. Mondal is the Birbhum district president of the ruling TMC in West Bengal. Responding to it, Justice Bagchi told Mondal`s counsel Kapil Sibal that it is now evident how influential his client is as both the state and central agencies are keen on him.

