BJP calls 12-hour bandh in West Bengal today over party worker’s killing

KOLKATA: The BJP has called a 12-hour bandh in North Bengal on Tuesday over the death of a party worker during its protest against the Mamata Banerjee government in Siliguri on Monday.

A party supporter was killed and two others seriously injured due to police lathi-charge, the BJP had claimed on Monday. The party also claimed that 40 others had suffered minor injuries. The state BJP then called for a 12-hour bandh in north Bengal on Tuesday.

The BJP workers had clashed with the West Bengal police in north Bengal's Siliguri after they were stopped from moving past barricades at two points near branch secretariat 'Uttarkanya' during their rally in protest against TMC dispensation's "misrule".

West Bengal BJP claimed that Ulen Roy died amidst the clashes. However, the police said that the cause of death can be ascertained after post-mortem.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP said, "Ulen Roy, BJP worker, died due to police lathicharge. He was demanding development of North Bengal. Pishi is the home minister of Bengal and is directly responsible for his death. It is obvious that Pishi resents North Bengal and is targeting those opposed to TMC’s injustice!"

The clashes intensified between the BJP cadres and police during their Uttarkanya Abhiyaan--march to the north Bengal secretariat.

The police stopped BJP cadres from advancing towards the north Bengal secretariat stating CrPc 144 is imposed around it. As BJP cadres advanced towards Uttarkanya, they breached the barricades. Police used water cannons and tear gas shells to stop them.

The activists, as part of the 'Uttarkanya Abhijan' called by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), took out two protest marches, alleging that the state government has not fulfilled the promises made to the people of north Bengal, and benefits of the welfare schemes launched by the ruling dispensation have failed to reach the common man.

