BJP worker

BJP worker's body found hanging from tree in West Bengal's West Midnapore

According to reports, the deceased was identified as Barsha Hansda, 44. 

BJP worker's body found hanging from tree in West Bengal's West Midnapore
Image for representational use only

KOLKATA: A BJP worker's body was found hanging from a tree in West Midnapore’s Santoshpur area on Friday.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as Barsha Hansda, 44. 

Hansda's body was found hanging in the interior jungles of the Santoshpur area. 

Some locals informed the police after spotting his dead body.

West Bengal Police have registered a case in this regard.

BJP has claimed that this is the handiwork of the Mamata Banerjee's party TMC.

However, the TMC has rejected the BJP charge and denied any involvement of its party workers' in the case.

This is not the first time that a BJP worker has been murdered or found dead under mysterious circumstances in TMC-ruled Bengal.

The issue of political murderers in the state had led to clashes between the ruling TMC and BJP with both the sides accusing each other of targeting its workers for settling political scores.   

Tags:
BJP workerWest BengalTMCWest Midnapore’
