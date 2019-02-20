BJP workers' killing in West Bengal: SC to hear plea seeking CBI probe

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court will on Wednesday take up a plea seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the murder of three BJP workers in West Bengal.

The plea has been filed by BJP leader and lawyer Gaurav Bhatia, who had sought a CBI probe into the matter.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Supreme Court lawyer Gaurav Bhatia had argued for a CBI investigation of the murders of the party workers.

“The brutal murder of three WB BJP workers is a fit case for CBI probe and if this case is not fit for a detailed investigation by CBI, then no case comes under the ambit of CBI probe”, argued Bhatia.

On May 30, an 18-year-old BJP worker named Tirlochan Mahato was found hanging from a tree in Purulia`s Balarampur district.

Shortly after this incident, another BJP worker, Dulal Kumar was found dead in a similar manner in the same district.

On July 28, one more BJP leader, Shaktipada Sardar was hacked in West Bengal`s Diamond Harbour area.

The deaths of three BJP leaders had sparked an outrage in the state with the BJP blaming the Trinamool Congress for the attack.

However, the leaders of the ruling TMC rejected the allegations and denied any role in the killings. They attributed the killings to infighting within the BJP.

