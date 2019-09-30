Boat with over 50 onboard capsizes in West Bengal's east Midnapore

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a boat carrying almost 50-60 people capsized in Rupnarayan river in the east Midnapore district of West Bengal on Monday.

According to reports, as many as 50-60 people were on board when the incident capsized.

Mahishadol and Tamluk police stations are carrying out the rescue operations. So dar, almost 22-24 people have been rescued.

Efforts are being carried out by the rescue team to track down the other missing passengers.

(This is a developing story and further details are awaited.)