Boat with over 50 onboard capsizes in West Bengal's east Midnapore

According to reports, as many as 50-60 people were on board when the incident happened. 

Boat with over 50 onboard capsizes in West Bengal&#039;s east Midnapore
Representational Image

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a boat carrying almost 50-60 people capsized in Rupnarayan river in the east Midnapore district of West Bengal on Monday.

Boat capsizes in Rupnarayan in the east Midnapore district of West Bengal. 

According to reports, as many as 50-60 people were on board when the incident capsized. 

Mahishadol and Tamluk police stations are carrying out the rescue operations. So dar, almost 22-24 people have been rescued. 

Efforts are being carried out by the rescue team to track down the other missing passengers. 

(This is a developing story and further details are awaited.)

West BengalEast MidnaporeRupnarayan riverBoat capsizeTrinamool CongressMamata Banerjee
