Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, former West Bengal CM and veteran Left leader, tests COVID-19 positive

Bhattacharya has been suffering from COPD for a while and was released from hospital care a few months ago after being treated for complications arising from the same. He was advised to stay at home by physicians and could not cast his vote in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections.

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister and eminent Left Front leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, who has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for the last few days and his wife Mira Bhattacharya have tested positive for COVID-19.

Though Mira Bhattacharya has been sent to the hospital, the CPI(M) leader has been advised to stay in home isolation.

"Swab samples of Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, his wife and their attendant were collected this morning and they tested positive for the disease," an official in the health department said.

Mira Bhattacharya was admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata and a medical board has been formed to monitor her health. Sources in the health department also said that Buddhadeb Bhattacharya`s oxygen level is fluctuating, and the doctors are keeping a close watch on his health condition.

However, he has been advised to stay in home isolation.

 

 

"We are keeping a close watch and if need be, he will also be shifted to the hospital," the official said.

Bhattacharya has been suffering from COPD for a while and was released from hospital care a few months ago after being treated for complications arising from the same. He was advised to stay at home by physicians and could not cast his vote in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections.

The communist leader was also not seen at the left front`s brigade meeting, organised before the polls.

